There are more episodes of 24 in the works but – for the first time – without Jack Bauer. US network Fox is developing a new spin-off that will retain the real-time concept but replace Kiefer Sutherland's agent as the lead character.

Advertisement

Instead of following Bauer, the limited series is planning to focus on a younger 20-something male terrorist-hunter who will work alongside an older, more seasoned female agent, according to showrunner Howard Gordon, who spoke to TVLine at last Sunday's Critics Choice Television Awards.