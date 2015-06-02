Jack Bauer to hand over to new male lead in 24 spin-off
Former 24 showrunner Howard Gordon says a 20-something terrorist hunter will report to a veteran female agent with guest appearances from Kiefer Sutherland
There are more episodes of 24 in the works but – for the first time – without Jack Bauer. US network Fox is developing a new spin-off that will retain the real-time concept but replace Kiefer Sutherland's agent as the lead character.
Instead of following Bauer, the limited series is planning to focus on a younger 20-something male terrorist-hunter who will work alongside an older, more seasoned female agent, according to showrunner Howard Gordon, who spoke to TVLine at last Sunday's Critics Choice Television Awards.
However, that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Bauer who ended the most recent series in a helicopter headed for Moscow in the hands of some worryingly vengeful Russians. Some feared his time might be up but Gordon, who is also behind the thriller Homeland, has hinted that Sutherland could revive his iconic character in a guest star capacity – even though the actor has previously told the Telegraph, "I don't see myself going back to 24."
The new 24 spin-off – which will be overseen by 24 veterans Manny Coto and Evan Katz – is expected to begin as a limited series much like the recent 24: Live Another Day but, according to TVLine, "could easily become a long-term property for Fox."