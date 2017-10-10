Leah finds herself involved in a "dangerous relationship" with student Rose after an apparently simple piece of deception quickly escalates.

There are "fatal consequences" as the two "fiercely intelligent minds" go head to head, with neither willing to back down.

Two Brothers Pictures will bring the story to life, but it's been written by newcomer Gaby Hull. Work will begin on the drama in early 2018, with casting yet to be announced.

ITV reckons that "Cheat will keep audiences guessing from the start, exploring just how far we’re prepared to stand up for what we believe, and at what cost."

Head of Drama at ITV Polly Hill said: "Cheat is a fiendishly engaging four part drama which I’m delighted to commission from screening writing newcomer, Gaby Hull.

"It’s a tense and taut thriller packed with intriguing plot that promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat. I’m thrilled we’ll be working with Two Brothers Pictures on this series."

Harry and Jack Williams added: "Cheat is a gripping and brilliantly written drama debut, and we’re delighted to be working with Gaby bringing this story to the screen."

Cheat will begin filming in 2018