McGovern's drama was met with critical acclaim when it was initially broadcast, earning Bafta Awards for Single Drama, Editing and Sound.

Eccleston star as Trevor Hicks, who lost both his daughters (19-year-old Sarah and 15-year-old Victoria) in the disaster, which occurred when scores of fans watching the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest were crushed to death.

The film also features the families of 20-year-old Ian Glover and Adam Spearritt, 14, and concludes two years after the tragedy when the original inquest recorded a verdict of accidental death, much to the dismay of the victims' families.

The film has since been screened on three separate occasions: 10 years after the disaster, 20 years after the disaster, and on 14th September 2002 following the publication of a report by the Hillsborough Independent panel.

The BBC will also air their own documentary in response to yesterday's verdict. A two-hour account of the events of 15th April 1989 will be broadcast on Sunday 8th May from 9pm on BBC2.