ITV orders new relationship drama Maryland with Suranne Jones

The series, which was co-created by Jones and screenwriter Anne-Marie O'Connor, tells the story of two sisters, Becca and Rosalie, who have grown apart, but who learn to love and respect one another again through tragic events.

When their mother Mary's body is discovered on the Isle of Man, the sisters fly out there, only to find that Mary has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester and creating another world for herself, called Maryland.

Jones will play Becca, who is Manchester born and described as down-to-earth.

Jones called the series an "uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart" and said she "can't wait to take our audience along for the ride".

She said: "I’m so excited to be working with Anne-Marie on this project. Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own."

Filming on the series will begin later this year. It will be produced by Monumental Television, an ITV Studios label, in association with ITV Studios. Jones will also executive produce the drama, which is a co-production with her company Teamakers Productions.

Anne-Marie O’Connor is known for creating the Sky comedy series Trollied, and has written and executive produced upcoming comedy Hullraisers for Channel 4.

O’Connor said: “From the start, Suranne and I have wanted to tell a story about the roles that are ascribed to us in families - especially as women - and to look at the legacy of a woman who decided to step away from the traditional role but wasn't honest about her decision.”

