"With scenes from the start that some viewers made find upsetting and strong language, it's the final episode of The Fall," he said, in a gaffe that didn't go unnoticed by the tweeting public.

Of course, you could be forgiven for getting the two a little muddled. After all, The Level sees Crome's bad-ass detective chasing down drug traffickers while The Fall follows bad-ass Gillian Anderson chasing down Jamie Dornan's serial killer – although perhaps the mix-up was wishful thinking on ITV's part given The Level's below-par viewing figures.

Advertisement

But according to announcer David Johnson the mistake was a mere slip of the tongue. Unfortunately for him it just happened to take place on national television...

More like this