The scene in question will take place within the Bluebird Cafe, the real-life music venue which acts as a centrepiece for the ABC series.

Here's how it appears in the episode in question (which has yet to be aired), showing Layla Grant (Aubrey Peeples) as she takes to the stage to debut her new album.

And here's the very same scene in virtual reality, affording viewers a proper insight into the intimacy of the Bluebird, which has a reputation in Music City for attracting major stars as well as breaking out new talent.

The new virtual reality footage forms a part of Nashville web series On the Record, which gives fans an insight into the country music show's songwriting processes. Three virtual reality "In the Round" musical performances have been recorded, but this scene in the Bluebird marks the first VR/broadcast crossover.