Just take a look at these newly-released pictures from episode nine, named The Battle of the Bastards after the clash between Iwan Rheon’s Ramsay Bolton and Kit Harington’s Jon Snow (which looks pretty awesome, while we’re on the subject). Spot the iconic LOTR scene (it’s not the giant)?

No? OK, how about now?

Yep, that shot of Jon Snow in action is extremely similar to an iconic battle scene in the last Lord of the Rings film Return of the King, and whether it’s intentional or not we’re hoping it’s not a bad sign for Jon. After all, if he’s Aragorn (Viggo Mortenson) in this scenario he shouldn’t be allowed to triumph just by being a good person, right?

Hopefully this will be George RR Martin and the showrunners breaking their own rules and letting Jon triumph, but even if not it’s looking to be a truly epic episode. We’re just hoping Aragorn’s “For Frodo” line gets translated to the Game of Thrones world appropriately.

