“It's a dark drama. It's grisly and visceral”, said Kit Harington, who stars as lead rebel Robert Catesby, the brains behind the operation we now associate with Guy Fawkes (Tom Cullen). He says such dark scenes are necessary elements of the drama.

“We can't avoid that - we can't avoid the torture that these men went through. We can't avoid the executions that the people around these men suffered”, Harington explained. “I think it's wrong when showing a torture scene or execution, I think it's wrong to shy too far away from the reality of it. You need to feel the reasons, to know why they go and do the things they do.”

It's a fair point, but what do YOU think? Was Gunpowder too gory for your taste?

