NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It’s the show that centres on a group investigating crimes involving the US Navy and Marine Corps, led by laconic investigator Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and including the likes of Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander), Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray).

Originally called Navy NCIS (the “Navy” was dropped after everyone released the "N" in "NCIS" stands for "Naval), the show has made a splash with its 14 seasons, earning two spin-off series, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Although viewing figures slowly built, it was only six years after first broadcast that the series rocketed in popularity. Each episode now pulls in over 12 million US viewers.