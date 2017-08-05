But Martin has found that "the only place I was not recognised was my publisher's offices, where the security guards stopped me and demanded to see my ID".

While it's highly plausible that Martin was halted on the door, it seems the writer is all too aware of the fact that his publishers may not have seen as much of him as they'd have liked in the past six years.

Martin's last major Thrones novel, A Dance with Dragons, was released in 2011, with fans hopeful that Winds of Winter will finally be made available in 2018.

Martin is due to conclude his series with A Dream of Spring with the Game of Thrones TV series due to air its final run of episodes in either late 2018 or early 2019.