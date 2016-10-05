So here’s some potentially explosive news – according to reports, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington is set to produce and star in a drama based around the 1605 Gunpowder plot, which saw a group of men try to blow up King James I and the Houses of Parliament on the 5th November before they were caught in the act.

According to Broadcast the story is provisionally titled Gunpowder, and will be told in three one-hour episodes on the BBC with Harington’s new production company Thriker films producing alongside Humans and Broadchurch makers Kudos. Harington had previously mentioned that he was working on a screenplay about the plot, so it seems likely he has a hand in the writing side of this project as well.