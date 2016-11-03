It had actually seemed for a while during the series like it could happen, with Ser Gregor (brought back from the dead by master Qyburn) chosen to represent Cersei in trial by combat and The Hound recovered and keen for revenge on the brother who scarred his face as a child. But then the trial was aborted, Sandor decided to do something more worthwhile and the closest thing we got to Cleganebowl was this.

Sad times. Or at least, so we thought.

You see, behind-the-scenes fan site Winter is Coming has been keeping an eye on the comings-and-goings from the series’ Seville set (where Kings Landing is filmed) – and both actors who play the Cleganes have been spotted on set, suggesting they’ll both be knocking around the Westeros capital this year.

You can see both Björnsson and McCann in the above images, with a better look at the latter (with fellow series star Iain Glen) below.

Rory McCann and Iain Glen spotted in Sevilla (photo by @salolainus) pic.twitter.com/Hvwjxk0goU — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) November 1, 2016

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Cleganebowl is happening. It could be that the Seville set is doubling for another location involved in The Hound’s storyline, and even if both Cleganes are in King’s Landing they might not meet in the long-awaited battle that fans have long predicted. Let’s manage some expectations.

Alternatively, you could always “get hype” anyway – because it might not be long until the whole thing is, in the parlance of the fans, “f***ng confirmed”.

And so on.

Game of Thrones will return in summer 2017