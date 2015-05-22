One of the show's long-running stars Scott Patterson, aka diner owner and Lorelai's love interest Luke, has dropped some serious hints about a reunion during an appearance on the Gilmore Guys podcast:

"I will say this, there are talks going on at the moment. I can't really go into any details, but there is some activity," he said. "I'm hopeful, and I'm in."

"I think it would be a big event, and I think it would be a great fan celebration," he added, which makes us worry that he's referencing the ATX Television Festival next month, where a lot of the cast are set to reunite.

But we'll live in hope that the wheels might be in motion for another run of the dramedy, starring Lauren Graham as single mum Lorelai, Alexis Bledel as her daughter Rory and Melissa McCarthy as klutzy chef Sookie.