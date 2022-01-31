In From the Cold might be the latest in a long line of espionage thrillers to arrive on Netflix, but the new series certainly stands out from the crowd, thanks in part to its female-led cast.

In From the Cold has finally landed on Netflix with a bang!

Written and executive produced by Adam Glass (Supernatural, Beyond Borders), the new series revolves around a former Russian spy and single mother called Jenny (Margarita Levieva) whose life is turned upside down on a holiday in Spain when the CIA force her out of hiding, citing evidence that she is a former KGB spy who was the product of a highly classified KGB experiment that granted her surprising abilities.

Talking about Levieva’s character and her superpowers, Glass recently revealed the creation was an ode to his wife.

“And I thought, well, what if my wife was a spy?" he told The Mary Sue. "You know, what if she had a secret past, what if all this stuff? But really sort of visiting this idea, you know, in our society that, I think we have this thing of like women who reach a certain age and they have an expiration date and I think that’s total bulls**t.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix’s In From the Cold…

Netflix's In From the Cold full cast list: Who stars alongside Margarita Levieva?

Margarita Levieva plays Jenny Franklin

Who is Jenny? Jenny is an ex-Russian spy, formerly known as Anya Petrova, who is now living in America under a new identity, Jenny Franklin.

What else has Margarita Levieva been in? The actress has had key roles in a host of other TV series including the HBO drama The Deuce, We Bare Bears and The Blacklist.

Cillian O’Sullivan as Chauncey Lew

Cillian O'Sullivan in In From the Cold (Netflix/ YouTube)

Who is Chauncey? Chauncey is a CIA agent who may or may not be what he seems.

"It’s pretty obvious from early on Chauncey Lew’s not a regular CIA operative. That he’s more a rogue agent – but there’s so much more to him and to the story," actor Cillian O’Sullivan recently told RTE.

What else has Cillian O’Sullivan been in? The actor is perhaps best known for his recurring role as Conor Martin in the BBC series 6Degrees. He also previously appeared in US TV show The Blacklist in a recurring role, and had guest star appearances in Vikings, Bull and FBI’s Most Wanted.

Stasya Miloslavskaya as Anya Petrova

Stasya Miloslavskaya in In From The Cold (Netflix)

Who is Anya? Anya is the young Jenny who appears in flashbacks to 1994 in Moscow.

What else has Stasya Miloslavskaya been in? Miloslavskaya has previously appeared in a handful of TV shows including No Escapes, Porcelain House and An Ordinary Woman.

Charles Brice as Chris

Charles Brice (left) in In From The Cold (Netflix)

Who is Chris? Chris is a CIA hacker, who is conscripted into working as Chauncey Lew's right-hand man.

What else has Charles Brice been in? Brice is best known for his role as John Durkin in TV series Homeland as well as his parts in Watchmen and Pose. Most recently, he appeared in The Survivor as Coley Wallace.

Lydia Fleming as Becca Franklin

Lydia Fleming in In From the Cold (Netflix/ YouTube)

Who is Becca? Becca is Jenny’s daughter who is oblivious to her mother’s Russian spy past. She is a talented figure skater.

What else has Lydia Fleming been in? In From the Cold is young actress Lydia Fleming’s acting debut.

Alyona Khmelnitskaya as Svetlana Petrova

Who is Svetlana Petrova? Svetlana Petrova is a former KGB operative turned SVR instructor. She is also Jenny’s mother and former boss.

What else has Alyona Khmelnitskaya been in? Khmelnitskaya is a Russian actress. She has previously appeared in The Closer 4, Little Lord Fauntleroy and Arbitr.

Supporting cast

The cast of In From the Cold is rounded out by Lola Mae Loughran, Amanda Bright, José Luis García Pérez, Anastasia Martin, Jeremy Ang Jones, Anna Jobarteh, Mat Cruz, Jade-Eleena Dregorius, Alexandra Prokhorova and Oleg Kricunova.

In From the Cold is streaming on Netflix now.