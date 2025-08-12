Soon after, Jo is approached by the mysterious Cormac, as played by Stuart Martin. He is revealed to the member of a dangerous criminal gang who have access to Sonny in Prison. Cormac tells Jo that she has to smuggle drugs using her job as a flight attendant, or the consequences for Sonny will be dire.

Jo starts to carry out their orders, but soon turns to her ex Dom, a customs officer played by Ashley Thomas, for help. But will she be able to keep both herself and Sonny safe?

Given the nature of Jo's job, the series travels to multiple locations. But just where is the six-part thriller set and where was it filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the setting for In Flight, and the filming locations used for the Channel 4 series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where is In Flight set?

Stuart Martin as Cormac in In Flight. Channel 4 / Peter Marley

In Flight is predominantly set in London, with that being where Jo is based. However, given its jet-setting plot, there are scenes which take place all over the world.

The series takes viewers to Bangkok in Thailand and Istanbul in Turkey, as well as to Bulgaria, where Jo's son Sonny is imprisoned.

Where was In Flight filmed?

Ashley Thomas as Dom in In Flight. Channel 4 / Peter Marley

In spite of the story of In Flight taking place in many cities across the world, the series was in fact shot somewhere completely different.

The show was filmed in Belfast earlier this year, with the series being supported by funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

When the series was first announced, Katherine Kelly enthused about filming in the city, saying in a statement: "I am really excited to be taking on the role of Jo and I can’t wait to tell her compelling story. I am delighted to be working with Buccaneer Media again and it’s joy to be filming in Belfast."

In Flight premieres on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12th August 2025.

Add In Flight to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.