Set in London, the films will feature people questioning their identity and changing their perceptions in the aftermath of some chance encounters. It’s understood that they can be watched as standalone stories, as well as part of a series.

Elba will star alongside leading cast Georgina Campbell (Murdered by My Boyfriend), Michael Ajao (Cuffs), Ben Tavassoli (New Blood), Ruth Madeley (Don’t Take My Baby), and Sope Dirisu (Humans).

It’s not yet clear who his character will be, though, or how many of the films he will appear in.

The five minute shorts will be directed by Screen International Star of Tomorrow Kate Herron.

“I have spent time with these talented five writers and observed their storylining process,” said Elba. “The scripts are uplifting and incredible, and with this group of young actors now attached to star, BBC3 viewers are in for an absolute blast. I couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved.”

Filming on the series has commenced and will continue in London for one week.