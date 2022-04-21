Idris Elba to lead Apple TV+ thriller Hijack, told in real time

Elba is set to executive produce as well as star in the new seven-part series, which is described as a tense thriller told in real time.

Idris Elba is set to return to TV this year, as Apple TV+ has announced that it is partnering with the actor on new series Hijack.

It will follow the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, with authorities on the ground scrambling for answers.

Elba will play Sam Nelson, who is an accomplished negotiator in the business world and needs to step up and use all his guile to try to save the lives of the passengers. However, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

The series is written by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and will be directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal, The Wrong Mans), who will both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba.

The show will be the first project in a first-look deal between Apple TV+ and Elba's production company Green Door Pictures. The series will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

Elba will soon be seen in the Luther spin-off film, which was confirmed to have wrapped filming earlier this month.

The actor teased that new fans will enjoy the movie on its own basis, saying: "If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven’t seen it, I think the film is a whole story.

"Even if you don’t know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience."

