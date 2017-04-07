Idris Elba, Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and more stepped onto the red carpet yesterday to launch new Sky Atlantic drama, Guerrilla.

The drama – which stars and was exec-produced by Elba – features Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay as politically active lovers during the Black Power movement in 1970s London.

Both Pinto and Ceesay will be at a screening of Guerrilla at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival this Sunday 9 April – and will be doing a panel discussion with the writer-director John Ridley, who won an Oscar for 12 Years A Slave.

Ridley told RadioTimes.com: “This show isn’t timely, it’s timeless”.

