Idris Elba and Freida Pinto attend Guerrilla premiere screening ahead of new Sky Atlantic drama release
Babou Ceesay and writer-director John Ridley also hit the red carpet – and you can see them, along with Freida Pinto, discussing Guerrilla at the Radio Times Festival
Idris Elba, Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and more stepped onto the red carpet yesterday to launch new Sky Atlantic drama, Guerrilla.
The drama – which stars and was exec-produced by Elba – features Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay as politically active lovers during the Black Power movement in 1970s London.
Both Pinto and Ceesay will be at a screening of Guerrilla at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival this Sunday 9 April – and will be doing a panel discussion with the writer-director John Ridley, who won an Oscar for 12 Years A Slave.
Ridley told RadioTimes.com: “This show isn’t timely, it’s timeless”.
