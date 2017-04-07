Both Pinto and Ceesay will be at a screening of Guerrilla at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival this Sunday 9 April – and will be doing a panel discussion with the writer-director John Ridley, who won an Oscar for 12 Years A Slave.

Ridley told RadioTimes.com: “This show isn’t timely, it’s timeless”.

Tickets £16, concession £12 (Members pay £1.70 less) – find out more at the BFI website.