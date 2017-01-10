Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay play Jas and Marcus, who along with their friends, take on the police, putting their relationship to the test.

Luther star Idris Elba executive produces and stars as Kent, a second generation Brit who wants equality for black people in Britain to be reached through peaceful and intellectual means.

Elba said, “I’ve had the honour of working on both sides of the screen on this project and coming back to my home town, working in East London, has made this experience, this story, even more personal. I know one thing for sure: this is a very special drama.”

In the trailer, Ceesay’s voice echoes out, “But when you’re black and British, there’s a constant struggle to understand who you really are – a citizen or a visitor.” We are given a glimpse into the protests, the violence, and the difficult decisions that will permeate Guerrilla.

Guerrilla begins on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 13th April