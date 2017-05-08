But asked if it was true that a northern working-class lad wouldn't make it in the industry today, McShane told the new edition of Radio Times: "I find that appalling."

He explained: "The only way to make it is to hope that you are cast as a northerner in an independent movie or go into Coronation Street and work your way out. For a lot of kids there are no grants for drama school."

Performing a comedic upper-class voice, McShane added: "That's why everyone talks like that now. They're all public school. Public school boys have this self-confidence for no apparent reason.

"That's fine, it's what they are bred for, and I know Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne and they're nice guys. But there's room for a little more spreading it around."

The actor himself now spends a lot of time in Los Angeles, where he relaxes on the beach – and sits on his sofa watching TV in horrified fascination.

"Recently I have just had wall-to-wall cable news on, watching this creature, Donald Trump, that has sort of invaded our lives," he said.

"I've got tons of unopened books. I keep saying to myself, 'I need to start this and look at that,' but I get caught up by the TV where there's now an orange cookie monster who is embedded in all our lives and I can't wait to hear what he says next."

