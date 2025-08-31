I Fought the Law cast: Who stars alongside Sheridan Smith in ITV true crime drama?
Everything you need to know about the key figures appearing and where you've seen the cast before.
Contains details from the real-life case that you might not want to know prior to watching.
Sheridan Smith is no stranger to challenging roles, but ITV's I Fought the Law is undoubtedly one of her toughest to date.
She leads the cast as Ann Ming, who campaigned to change the Double Jeopardy Law, which prevented a person from being charged with the same crime twice, following the murder of her 22-year-old daughter Julie.
"I just couldn't believe what she'd been through, and how everyone around her had got it so wrong," said Smith of reading Ming's book For The Love of Julie.
"It wasn’t just losing her child – which now as a mum I can’t even imagine how you cope with that – but also the fact that she came up against so many different people [in her fight for justice] and was just ignored.
"But Ann was like a lioness and she would not take no for an answer. She kept fighting and fighting for years and they all underestimated her. She was this little lady from Middlesbrough, but there she was in the Houses of Parliament fighting to change the law for Julie and to right the wrongs that had been done.
"She paved the way for so many other people too, and we all owe her a great deal of respect. It’s brilliant that we are able to get her story out there."
- I Fought the Law’s Sheridan Smith “couldn’t stop hugging” real-life subject Ann Ming: “I am completely in awe”
But who else stars alongside Smith? And who do they play?
Find the main cast rundown below.
I Fought the Law cast
- Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming
- Victoria Wyant as Julie
- Daniel York Loh as Charlie
- Olivia Ng as Angela
- Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Gary
- Jake Davies as Matthew
- Kent Riley as Keith Arnold
- Andrew Lancel as Guy Whitburn
- Rufus Jones as Lord Goldsmith
- Jack James Ryan as William Dunlop
For more information about the key figures and where you've seen the cast before, read on.
Sheridan Smith plays Ann Ming
Who is Ann Ming? After Ann's daughter Julie was murdered, she spent 15 years challenging the Double Jeopardy Law, which prevented people from being charged with the same crime twice, in a bid to bring the perpetrator to justice.
What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Her extensive CV includes Funny Girl, Cilla, Mrs Biggs, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, The Moorside, No Return, Four Lives, Cleaning Up, The Teacher, Gavin & Stacey, The Castaways and Benidorm.
Victoria Wyant plays Julie
Who is Julie? Ann's daughter. Twenty-two-year-old Julie was strangled to death in her home by a labourer. Her body was then concealed behind a bath panel, where it remained hidden for months.
What else has Victoria Wyant been in? You might know her from My Fault: London.
Daniel York Loh plays Charlie
Who is Charlie Ming? Ann's husband and Julie's father.
What else has Daniel York Loh been in? He has appeared in Jade Dragon and Strangers.
Olivia Ng plays Angela
Who is Angela? Ann and Charlie's daughter, and Julia's sister.
What else has Olivia Ng been in? She's also appeared in Phoenix Rise.
Marlowe Chan-Reeves plays Gary
Who is Gary? Ann and Charlie's son.
What else has Marlowe Chan-Reeves been in? His credits include Shetland and Doctor Who.
Jake Davies plays Matthew
Who is Matthew? Julie's ex partner. They have a son together.
What else has Jake Davies been in? You might recognise him from The Missing, A Confession and Screw.
Kent Riley plays Keith Arnold
Who is Keith Arnold? The detective inspector leading the investigation into Julie's murder.
What else has Kent Riley been in? He's best known for Hollyoaks.
Andrew Lancel plays Guy Whitburn
Who is Guy Whitburn? Guy Whitburn is a QC.
What else has Andrew Lancel been in? He's best known for The Bill and Coronation Street.
Rufus Jones plays Lord Goldsmith
Who is Lord Goldsmith? In order to change the Double Jeopardy Law, Ann had to argue her case to Attorney General Lord Goldsmith and other members of the House of Lords.
What else has Rufus Jones been in? You might have watched him in Rivals, W1A and Home.
Jack James Ryan plays William Dunlop
Who is William Dunlop? The former labourer who murdered Julie Hogg in 1989. He confessed the crime to a prison guard in 1999, believing that the Double Jeopardy Law would protect him. But after the law changed thanks to Ann's tireless efforts, he was sentenced to life in prison in 2006, with a minimum term of 17 years.
What else has Jack James Ryan been in? His credits include Coronation Street and Passenger.
I Fought the Law airs on ITV1 and ITVX.
I Fought the Law airs on ITV1 and ITVX.