She leads the cast as Ann Ming, who campaigned to change the Double Jeopardy Law, which prevented a person from being charged with the same crime twice, following the murder of her 22-year-old daughter Julie.

"I just couldn't believe what she'd been through, and how everyone around her had got it so wrong," said Smith of reading Ming's book For The Love of Julie.

"It wasn’t just losing her child – which now as a mum I can’t even imagine how you cope with that – but also the fact that she came up against so many different people [in her fight for justice] and was just ignored.

"But Ann was like a lioness and she would not take no for an answer. She kept fighting and fighting for years and they all underestimated her. She was this little lady from Middlesbrough, but there she was in the Houses of Parliament fighting to change the law for Julie and to right the wrongs that had been done.

"She paved the way for so many other people too, and we all owe her a great deal of respect. It’s brilliant that we are able to get her story out there."

But who else stars alongside Smith? And who do they play?

Find the main cast rundown below.

I Fought the Law cast

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming

Victoria Wyant as Julie

Daniel York Loh as Charlie

Olivia Ng as Angela

Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Gary

Jake Davies as Matthew

Kent Riley as Keith Arnold

Andrew Lancel as Guy Whitburn

Rufus Jones as Lord Goldsmith

Jack James Ryan as William Dunlop

For more information about the key figures and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Sheridan Smith plays Ann Ming

Sheridan Smith plays Ann Ming. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is Ann Ming? After Ann's daughter Julie was murdered, she spent 15 years challenging the Double Jeopardy Law, which prevented people from being charged with the same crime twice, in a bid to bring the perpetrator to justice.

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Her extensive CV includes Funny Girl, Cilla, Mrs Biggs, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, The Moorside, No Return, Four Lives, Cleaning Up, The Teacher, Gavin & Stacey, The Castaways and Benidorm.

Victoria Wyant plays Julie

Who is Julie? Ann's daughter. Twenty-two-year-old Julie was strangled to death in her home by a labourer. Her body was then concealed behind a bath panel, where it remained hidden for months.

What else has Victoria Wyant been in? You might know her from My Fault: London.

Daniel York Loh plays Charlie

Daniel York Loh plays Charlie Ming. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is Charlie Ming? Ann's husband and Julie's father.

What else has Daniel York Loh been in? He has appeared in Jade Dragon and Strangers.

Olivia Ng plays Angela

Olivia Ng plays Angela. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is Angela? Ann and Charlie's daughter, and Julia's sister.

What else has Olivia Ng been in? She's also appeared in Phoenix Rise.

Marlowe Chan-Reeves plays Gary

Marlowe Chan-Reeves plays Gary. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is Gary? Ann and Charlie's son.

What else has Marlowe Chan-Reeves been in? His credits include Shetland and Doctor Who.

Jake Davies plays Matthew

Jake Davies plays Matthew. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is Matthew? Julie's ex partner. They have a son together.

What else has Jake Davies been in? You might recognise him from The Missing, A Confession and Screw.

Kent Riley plays Keith Arnold

Kent Riley plays Keith Arnold. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is Keith Arnold? The detective inspector leading the investigation into Julie's murder.

What else has Kent Riley been in? He's best known for Hollyoaks.

Andrew Lancel plays Guy Whitburn

Andrew Lancel plays Guy Whitburn. ITV

Who is Guy Whitburn? Guy Whitburn is a QC.

What else has Andrew Lancel been in? He's best known for The Bill and Coronation Street.

Rufus Jones plays Lord Goldsmith

Rufus Jones. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Lord Goldsmith? In order to change the Double Jeopardy Law, Ann had to argue her case to Attorney General Lord Goldsmith and other members of the House of Lords.

What else has Rufus Jones been in? You might have watched him in Rivals, W1A and Home.

Jack James Ryan plays William Dunlop

Jack James Ryan plays William Dunlop. ITV/Hera Pictures

Who is William Dunlop? The former labourer who murdered Julie Hogg in 1989. He confessed the crime to a prison guard in 1999, believing that the Double Jeopardy Law would protect him. But after the law changed thanks to Ann's tireless efforts, he was sentenced to life in prison in 2006, with a minimum term of 17 years.

What else has Jack James Ryan been in? His credits include Coronation Street and Passenger.

I Fought the Law airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

