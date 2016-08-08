Finally. After four years since House finished, Hugh Laurie is renewing his doctor’s license. Yes, his role as arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager sent chills down everyone’s spines, but the news Laurie is headlining the medical drama Chance on Hulu is a welcome blast from the past.

But beware, Chance is not another House. At all. Instead of a grumpy MD, Laurie will play a gritty forensic neuropsychiatrist who, as seen in the trailer, is sucked into a world of violence and mental illness.