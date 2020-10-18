Roadkill caught some criticism for the depiction of Pepper as a bed-hopping recovering alcoholic.

Another viewer tweeted: "Turns out #Roadkill is a bit s**te. Clichéd characters and appallingly poor story. Turned off."

There were some positive critiques on Twitter, however.

More like this

The lure of Laurie was a big drawcard for many viewers. One wrote: "I enjoyed #Roadkill but mostly because of seeing Hugh Laurie back on my TV. It was a bit slow but I'm putting that down to scene setting. Hope it picks up in future episodes."

The prison in which his mysterious daughter languished erupted in a riot and the Prime Minister Dawn Ellison (Helen McCrory) saw the opportunity to stitch up the ambitious junior minister – she made Laurence Justice minister so he had to manage the riot.

The credulity of the storyline was questioned by many on social media. "I really wanted to get into a new Sunday night UK drama. I will continue to want So far, its clunky, inaccurate legal processes, stereotypes. The prison scene made me guffaw. I'm laughing for the wrong reasons. At least the cast is "diverse". #eyeroll. Very good music #Roadkill".

For some THE LEGAL MISTAKES were distracting from the narrative.

He wasn't alone in questioning the legal research of Roadkill.

"Strange start to new BBC drama #Roadkill It starts with a libel trial with a jury. They tend not to have a jury unless under exceptional circumstances. Then refers to the High Court case - where there are no juries. Basic research should’ve covered that".

On the merits of Roadkill, the jury would appear to be out.

Roadkill returns to BBC One on Sunday 25th October.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.