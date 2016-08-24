It’s no surprise that a seasoned documentarian should choose to make his dramatic debut a film with a contentious issue at its heart: CCTV has long been a battleground for civil liberty campaigners and those who believe it essential for the nation’s security. “Sometimes it can be good and sometimes there’s a bit of overkill,” says Nath, “but I’d rather be watched than not, particularly in the current climate.”

Estimates vary wildly, but there are believed to be between 4.5 million and 6 million CCTV cameras in the UK – one of the largest number per capita in the world. Nath was keen to avoid making a statement about the real or perceived growth of a surveillance society, in spite of one discombobulating sequence in which Carl talks directly to someone contemplating suicide through CCTV speakers. “It was piloted in a dozen or so councils,” explains Nath, “but only three or four have it now – people felt it made the Big Brother side of things feel very overt.

Instead, the drama examines the emotional impact of CCTV both on the watcher and the watched. One of Nath’s key inspirations was Hitchcock’s Rear Window, the blueprint for any film exploring the implications of voyeurism; during his research, Nath discovered several examples of CCTV operators going rogue. “I’d never written a script before, so as a documentary journalist I had to ask: has it happened? Yes it has, and we don’t know if it’s happening elsewhere. We only know if they get caught.”

Some men, he learnt, had watched women in “compromising situations”, while Scott Thompson, a 43-year-old from Surrey, was convicted of stalking in 2014 after using council cameras to spy on his wife and family. Guidelines around CCTV in the UK are advisory rather than legally binding, making such incidents hard to regulate.

The fictional case of Carl and genuine one of Thompson are of course exceptions, but it’s hard to deny that the lot of a CCTV operator is an increasingly unhappy one. Nath describes Carl as “a good man who loses his way, who forgets the boundaries and the rules”, left alone in the office after cost-cutting. Most state-owned CCTV stations are run by local councils or contracted out by them to commercial companies. With austerity biting deeply, many are now staffed by one person, while increasingly stretched police forces aren’t able to respond to every alert. “Five years ago, you’d have had two or three people in there acting as a check on each other,” says Nath. “Where is the accountability if there’s no one else in the room? It places a massive onus of responsibility on one person.”

For Carl, that responsibility proves too much, with far-reaching consequences. “It’s all about misinterpretation. What you see on screen doesn’t necessarily have context, so what you’re watching isn’t necessarily the truth,” Nath warns. “Whatever the paranoia is at the moment, whether it’s about paedophilia or terrorism, does that mean a CCTV operator is always looking for something that’s not always there? Carl’s become sanitized to that world, so his interpretation of everything is less objective. You could easily have a situation where someone wants to stop bad things he’s seeing, but every time he reports something nothing happens, week after week until there’s a tipping point. A certain sort of person might take the law into their own hands.”

That urge to “take back control” again? The Watchman wrapped before the EU Referendum, but Nath agrees its themes are unavoidably timely. “There are people who feel impotent. Morally good people can be corrupted by the context of the world they’re in.”

The Watchman is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 24th August