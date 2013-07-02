After a trip to the gentleman’s club to try and salvage their failing marriage, Rachel befriends one of the 19-year old “sex workers,” played by Juno Temple. Much to her husband’s confusion, Rachel takes in the free-spirited teenager after seeing her struggle on her own. The new houseguest causes tension in the already rocky relationship.

Jane Lynch sheds her Coach Sylvester tracksuit and is still as sassy as ever playing therapist to the housewife.

And yes, the title really does mean what it says. Does this make 4 o' clock tea the new afternoon delight?

More like this

Advertisement

Directed by Jill Soloway, the dramedy won the Sundance Directing Award when it premiered at the film festival in January. It will be released in select US theatres beginning 23 August. A UK release date has yet to be announced.