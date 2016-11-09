As Trump’s win seemed more certain later in the night, Willimon called on his followers to stop Trump from “ruining the nation”, and laid out some ideas of how best to do that.

And when Clinton finally conceded he remained uncowed.

In summation, it’s probably a good thing that Willimon left House of Cards after the most recent series, as it sounds like he’s got a few real-life political schemes to cook up from now on. After all, real US politics just became more surprising than anything Frank Underwood could come up with anyway…

