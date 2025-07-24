Suranne Jones is faced with an unthinkable decision in the newly released official trailer for Netflix's Hostage.

While we have had a teaser trailer and first-look images of the series so far, this new trailer only ups the ante as we see how her character, Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, is pressured into resigning from her powerful position by way of her husband Alex (Ashley Thomas) being kidnapped.

The trailer starts with him telling her: "If it ever comes down to a choice, you'll make the right one." But with the reality of his bleak hostage situation, someone appearing to be shot and masked men who certainly have a vendetta against Abigail, it doesn't seem as though she'll go down easily.

With tensions at an all time high with French Prime Minister Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy), it soon becomes apparent that she's embroiled in what's happening by way of simply being in London at the time that this is all happening.

Does she have something to do with what's going on or does she similarly have a lot to lose?

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's Corey Mylchreest who plays Matheo Lewis, Toussaint’s stepson. He appears to be part of a protest that's put on in response to the arrival of his stepmother, so where does his loyalty lie exactly? We'll just have to find out.

The series comes from Bridge of Lies screenwriter Matt Charman, so we can anticipate plenty of twists and turns, as evidenced by everything that unfolds in that one trailer.

With explosions at Downing Street, personal targetting of Abigail, and riots, the trailer already packs a punch, so there's no telling what the five-part series will bring.

The official synopsis for Hostage reads: "When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.

"Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?"

Hostage marks Jones's first foray into the world of Netflix original drama, with the actress also serving as executive producer on the series.

Commenting on the series, Jones said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I’m really proud of.

“It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. We’d talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect — me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it.”

Hostage is coming to Netflix on Thursday 21st August.

