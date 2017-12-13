The new trailer for the seventh and penultimate series of Homeland has landed, and this time Carrie Mathison is investigating corruption in the White House.

We last saw Claire Danes’ bipolar CIA officer saving the life of President-elect Keane (played by Elizabeth Marvel) – who turned out to be hyper-controlling and on a power trip when she did take office.

This series will see Carrie fighting White House corruption, while Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is, surprisingly, drafted in to be Oval Office adviser after leaving federal prison. The right-wing shock jock Brett O'Keefe, played by Jake Weber, is also on the scene and looks to be as volatile as ever.

Alas, this is the first series without Rupert Friend’s beloved character Peter Quinn, after he died when driving the President’s black SUV through a torrent of bullets to get Carrie and Keane to safety. #NeverForget.

Homeland returns in the US on 11 February 2018 with a UK premiere expected to follow on Channel 4

