This series will see Carrie fighting White House corruption, while Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is, surprisingly, drafted in to be Oval Office adviser after leaving federal prison. The right-wing shock jock Brett O'Keefe, played by Jake Weber, is also on the scene and looks to be as volatile as ever.

Alas, this is the first series without Rupert Friend’s beloved character Peter Quinn, after he died when driving the President’s black SUV through a torrent of bullets to get Carrie and Keane to safety. #NeverForget.

Homeland returns in the US on 11 February 2018 with a UK premiere expected to follow on Channel 4