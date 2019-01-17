Roberts’ portrayal of caseworker Heidi Bergman received critical acclaim and marked her first regular part in a TV series.

Homecoming was picked up for two seasons when it was originally ordered at Amazon, but Roberts only had a one-year deal to star in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, the actress will remain on board as an executive producer.

The thriller is an adaptation of a fictional podcast of the same name which ran for two seasons, but the TV show’s writers Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg already strayed from the original storyline by the end of series one.

So what can we expect from a second season without Heidi Bergman? The new episodes could hone in on Geist’s next shady business venture, the ascension of Hong Chau’s Audrey Temple – who fired Heidi’s supervisor Colin Belfast (Bobby Canavale) – and Thomas Carrasco’s (Shea Whigham) further investigations.

For now, any plot details are being kept under wraps – and it is also unknown whether former soldier Walter Cruz (Stephan James) will appear when the drama returns.

An air date for the second series of Homecoming on Amazon has not yet been announced.