Confirming that the series would not be back, an ITV spokesman said: "We are incredibly proud of what Home Fires has achieved, but the ITV commissioning team continues to refresh the channel's drama portfolio, hence the decision not to commission a further new series."

The drama's second run concluded on Sunday evening, clashing with the Bafta TV Awards and drawing in a consolidated audience of 4.27 million. The events of the series finale culminated in a dramatic crash which saw a fighter plane nosedive into the roof of one of the village homes, with the fate of its inhabitants left up in the air.

The news of Home Fires' cancellation was first broken by actor Daniel Ryan (plumber Bryn Brindsley) who informed his Twitter followers that the series would not be returning.

