Holliday Grainger – an actress who’s name sounds like someone trying to say “Hermione Granger” after too many butterbeers– will be starring in JK Rowling’s upcoming BBC show The Strike Series.

But this isn’t anything to do with Harry Potter: Grainger (Lady Chatterley's Lover, Cinderella) will star as one of the leads in the adaptation of the crime novels Rowling wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.