Holliday Grainger to star in BBC JK Rowling TV adaptation
The Lady Chatterley actor will be one of the leads in The Strike Series
Holliday Grainger – an actress who’s name sounds like someone trying to say “Hermione Granger” after too many butterbeers– will be starring in JK Rowling’s upcoming BBC show The Strike Series.
But this isn’t anything to do with Harry Potter: Grainger (Lady Chatterley's Lover, Cinderella) will star as one of the leads in the adaptation of the crime novels Rowling wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.
Grainger will play Robin Ellacott, the competent secretary of Cormoran Strike, a depressed and down-on-his-luck private investigator, portrayed by Tom Burke (Dolokhov from BBC’s War & Peace). Expect a series less in line with chummy Philosopher’s Stone and more with gritty drama The Casual Vacancy, a Rowling novel that was adapted for TV last year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_Myt40YHiU
The Strike series, due to start shooting in November, will cover the first three Galbraith books: The Cuckoo’s Calling (over three hour-long episodes), The Silkworm (two hour-long episodes) and Career of Evil (two hour-long episodes).
Rowling will executive produce the series, but, unlike the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film, she won’t be writing the screenplays. The Cuckoo’s Calling and The Silkworm will be penned by Ben Richards (Spooks), while Tom Edge (Netflix’s Lovesick) will adapt Career of Evil.