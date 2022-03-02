The Casualty spin-off, which has been a fixture of Tuesday night television for over two decades, was axed by the BBC back in June 2021.

Holby City's official Twitter account later confirmed that the series would end in March this year, and it has now been reported by Digital Spy that the final episode will air on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

RadioTimes.com have reached out to the BBC for comment on this story.

In June last year, Holby City's Twitter account posted the message: "We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years. We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers - and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show."

Former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami joined the drama last year BBC

The BBC noted in a statement: "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999."

Fans can expect some highs and lows before the show bows out, with Holby City star Rosie Marcel recently telling Digital Spy: "I can't say a lot without giving too much away, but what I will say is that the finale is going to be amazing. We're bringing back loads of old characters, which is going to be really exciting for everyone."

While it's not yet clear exactly how the medical drama will wind up its storylines and character arcs, here are some of our thoughts on how the show could deliver the perfect ending.

Advertisement

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.