Hit and Run: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Netflix thriller

From the producers of The Killing and Fauda comes a brand new Netflix thriller, following a tour guide whose life is turned upside down when his new wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run.

Co-creator and star Lior Raz plays Segev, a tour guide who enjoys his happy family life and encourages his new American wife to follow her dreams. However, when she’s killed, he sets out to discover the truth.

The series takes place both in Tel Aviv and in New York, where Segev’s wife Danielle was due to return to on the same day she was killed; and where, later down the line, “Segev uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him,” according to the synopsis.

The international thriller series also stars Lior Ashkenazi, Gregg Henry, Igal Naor, Michael Aronov, and Kevin Mambo.

Read on for everything you need to know about Hit and Run.

Hit and Run release date

Hit and Run is released on Netflix on Friday 6th August 2021.

Hit and Run cast

The key characters in Hit and Run are Segev Azulai (played by co-creator and star Lior Raz), his young daughter (Neta Orbach), and his new American wife Danielle (Kaelen Ohm).

We’re also introduced to Segev’sIsraeli police detective cousin (Moran Rosenblatt), an old friend (Gal Toren), and an American ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan) who is a savvy investigative reporter. The series also stars Lior Ashkenazi, Gregg Henry, Igal Naor, Michael Aronov, and Kevin Mambo.

Hit and Run trailer

You can watch the trailer for Hit and Run here.

