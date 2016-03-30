The New Year’s Day special, The Abominable Bride, will be among those shows that can be considered for next year’s noms. We’re good at waiting us Sherlock fans. It’ll be no sweat.

Similarly, Sally Wainwright’s crime drama Happy Valley didn’t fall into the right bracket, airing in 2014 and 2016 but not 2015. Nor did War and Peace, it’s 18th January release date meaning it will be eligible next year, too.

As for those who are in the running, Wolf Hall leads the charge with four nominations. Peter Kay’s Car Share and nostalgic drama This is England ‘90 both picked up three nominations apiece in the acting and genre categories. Another strong showing was seen for Doctor Foster. Suranne Jones picked up a leading actress nod and the drama itself was nominated for best mini-series.

And don’t forget, we want to hear from you for this year’s Radio Times Audience Award.

Doctor Foster, The Great British Bake Off, Humans, Making A Murderer, Peter Kay’s Car Share and Poldark are this year’s nominees. Voting closes at 4pm on Thursday 5th May.