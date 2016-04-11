Few series in recent years have attracted such a fiercely loyal fanbase as Outlander. Don’t forget, the best part of 120 million votes were cast before Heughan won last year’s Radio Times TV Champion poll. And he’s still their favourite – the cut-out of Claire at times stood a little forlornly to one side as group after group draped themselves over Jamie…

...if not in Glasgow...

Sadly, having attended the New York premiere of the episode the night before, Balfe and Heughan weren’t able to join the fans in London, but they did pop up in a short video introduction before the London show began to say hello, which made everyone smile.

More like this

And the show itself? In case you haven't seen it yet, our lips are sealed, but it had its fair share of surprises, especially if you haven’t read the books. Tobias Menzies (who has the double role of Claire’s husband Frank and his dastardly forebear “Black Jack” Randall) played his part in proceedings, while Claire and Jamie dealt with the repercussions of Black Jack’s terrifying assault near the end of the previous season.

Advertisement

But as the lights went up, there were cheers and applause, and the fans emerged into the London evening in high spirits, clutching the Outlander shortbread that had been kindly left on their seats. I’d also like the recipe for that whisky cocktail…