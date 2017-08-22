Here’s how Game of Thrones pulled off that incredible icy battle scene
Including a massive polystyrene dragon
With another week comes ANOTHER technically impressive and mind-boggling Game of Thrones battle scene, with this week’s episode Beyond the Wall finding our heroes fighting wight polar bears and facing the army of the dead at the centre of a frozen lake.
And as usual the pulse-pounding story has now been given an in-depth behind-the-scenes video from HBO, demonstrating exactly how they pulled off one of season 7’s biggest (and iciest) sequences yet.
From a flaming metal bear head and collapsible ice platforms to massive polystyrene dragons, the team pulled off the incredible scenes with a bewildering array of techniques – and in the finished sequences, the results speak for themselves.
Still haven’t forgiven them for killing the dragon, though.
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm