The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Help preview sees Jodie Comer’s Sarah struggling after 20-hour care home shift

Help preview sees Jodie Comer’s Sarah struggling after 20-hour care home shift

The Killing Eve star plays an overworked carer in the feature-length pandemic drama.

Help

Published:

Tonight sees the debut of Jack Thorne’s one-off COVID drama Help on BBC One, and RadioTimes.com can offer viewers a first-look preview featuring Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Advertisement

The clip introduces Comer as struggling carer Sarah, who is just finishing a 20-hour shift in the midst of the pandemic.

“Kenny’s not well,” she says to her fellow carer Tori (Angela Griffin), who responds, “I can see that, why did you put him on his front?”

Sarah replies that she was asked to make him feel comfortable and her colleague then says, “So you thought you’d go rogue? I admire the balls.”

With Sarah looking increasingly upset, Tori then consoles her.  “You’re a good girl,” she says. “Whatever happened here last night, you did well.”

The two-hour drama follows Sarah as she forms a close bond with a patient, Tony (Stephen Graham), specifically detailing the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on them.

As the pandemic sets in, she goes to “extraordinary lengths to protect those in her care” but despite her heroic efforts she “is pushed into a dark corner and desperately looks for a way out”.

Speaking about the drama, Comer described it as “an exploration of how people on the frontline had to adjust and adapt to the severity of the situation around them at the outbreak of the pandemic and what they were left to deal with”.

She added, “Within that, there are these gorgeous relationships between the residents and care workers, one of the residents being Stephen’s character, Tony. It feels like a very human story, and it’s something that I think a lot of people can relate to right now.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, asked what drew her to the project, Griffin said, “I found the story really important and the script was utterly compelling when I read it. I think considering everything that was going on, that is going on, the aftertaste of the crisis in the care homes, it just felt like something really important to be a part of, important to be told.”

Help airs tonight, Thursday 16th September at 9pm on Channel 4. Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Help!

Help
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Get offer