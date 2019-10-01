“I came to the conclusion an awfully long time ago that there is black and there is white, and we’re all somewhere in the middle in a wonderful mix of male and female,” Mirren said.

“There is no such thing as binary sexuality, when you’re male or female. I don’t believe that at all.”

She continued: “I think I was very lucky to be in my world, the world of acting and drama, because I think an awful lot of actors have male and female in them. A lot of great actors, great masculine actors, are actually very feminine.

“Great heart-throbs have a very present feminine side to them. A lot of very strong female actors, have a very strong male side to them."

Mirren, who previously played Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen, believes she does possess some attributes which could be perceived as masculine.

“I hate to talk about my feelings, I never want to go to the doctor, and I’m a brilliant map-reader,” she said. “I have a lot of what people might call male qualities. But I certainly look like a woman.”

Mirren’s comments come after it was reported that the Brit Awards will ‘review’ its male and female categories in order to accommodate non-binary artists.

Read the full interview with Helen Mirren in Radio Times magazine, out now