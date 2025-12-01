Heated Rivalry isn’t just setting the sport of hockey on fire, but also the internet.

The Canadian LGBTQ+ sports romance, which is based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Reid, follows the burgeoning romance between hockey rivals Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

The show has been lauded for its accuracy to the book, as well as the electric chemistry between the two leads and its explicit scenes.

Speaking about how he clicked “instantly” with Williams during the audition process, Storrie — who plays Ilya Rozanov, a Russian-American player for the Boston Raiders — recently recounted to Out Magazine: “Hudson was the third actor that I read with.

"The first two I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,’ and then Hudson came on. Jacob actually texted me directly and was like, ‘What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Hudson, for sure.’ Instantly.”

Williams, who plays Montreal Metros pro Shane Hollander, said: “I read with one other possible Ilya, and it was good. But something about Connor… There was an inexplicable X-factor that just felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be."

He added: "And that was something. I had a quote I told Jacob, at one point, about my read with Connor in particular.”

With that in mind, fans across the globe might be wondering how they can watch the sports drama. If that's you, read on for all the latest streaming options.

How to watch Heated Rivalry online

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry. Sabrina Lantos.

If you live in Canada, you can watch the hockey drama on Crave.

In the US, the series is airing exclusively on HBO Max. The first two episodes are now available to stream on the platform with subsequent episodes dropping every Friday.

On 19th November, it was announced that Heated Rivalry had been acquired by HBO Max for US and Australian distribution, with the series debuting nine days later on 28th November.

Despite this quick turnaround which meant there was minimal time for advertising, the series quickly soared into the Top 10 chart of HBO Max’s most-watched series.

Can you stream Heated Rivalry in the UK?

No, unfortunately there is no official UK release date and fans on these shores will have to wait for more information.

Heated Rivalry is available to watch on HBO Max in the US.

