Lombardo says he believes they tried to capitalise on season one's success far too quickly. In a lengthy interview with The Frame, Lombardo took the blame for the failure saying: "I think in this particular case, the first season of True Detective was something that Nic Pizzolatto had been thinking about, gestating, for a long period of time. He’s a soulful writer.

"I set him up to deliver, in a very short time frame, something that became very challenging to deliver. That’s not what that show is. He had to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. Find his muse."

It is still unknown if True Detective will be commissioned for a third season, but we can now be rest-assured that HBO will give the writers the time they need to delicately craft the shows, if they're commissioned.