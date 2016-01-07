HBO boss explains what went wrong with True Detective season two
President of Programming, Michael Lombardo, has revealed why he thinks there was a mixed response to the popular show's latest run
The second season of True Detective was considered by fans to be at best curiously left field and at worst a shambolic betrayal of the critically-acclaimed season that came before it.
HBO's president of programming, Michael Lombardo, has explained why from his point of view, the latest run of shows, starring Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughan, didn't excite fans in the same way as the first series.
Lombardo says he believes they tried to capitalise on season one's success far too quickly. In a lengthy interview with The Frame, Lombardo took the blame for the failure saying: "I think in this particular case, the first season of True Detective was something that Nic Pizzolatto had been thinking about, gestating, for a long period of time. He’s a soulful writer.
"I set him up to deliver, in a very short time frame, something that became very challenging to deliver. That’s not what that show is. He had to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. Find his muse."
It is still unknown if True Detective will be commissioned for a third season, but we can now be rest-assured that HBO will give the writers the time they need to delicately craft the shows, if they're commissioned.