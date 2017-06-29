Have you discovered Outlander yet?

Then allow us to introduce Outlander, the fantasy drama of your dreams.

Are you partial to a spot of supernatural time-travelling drama and keen on the Scottish kilt?

Set in the highlands of Scotland and based on Diana Gabaldon’s popular novels, Outlander tells the tale of a young nurse named Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who takes an innocent trip to see some standing stones while on honeymoon with her war veteran husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) in 1945.

The poor thing unwittingly lays a hand on the stone circle and is sent back in time to 1740s Jacobite Scotland, where her husband’s ancestor, Black Jack Randall (also played by Menzies) threatens her life and a local rogue (Sam Heughan’s Jamie) comes to her rescue.



It’s not long before Black Jack’s hot on their heels though, and Claire’s forced to marry the young Scottish warrior for her own safety. And when she starts to fall for him things get even more complicated…

Who’s in it?

Well, let’s start with the leading lady, shall we?

Caitriona Balfe is Claire Randall

Irish actress and former model Caitriona Balfe stars as the nurse who finds herself on the wrong side of history. The former face of H&M previously popped up in Super8, Now You See Me and Stallone/Schwarzenegger double-header Escape Plan.

Sam Heughan is Jamie Fraser

Scotland’s own Sam Heughan wasn’t very well known before he popped on his kilt and took the highlands in Outlander. He had a recurring role on Doctors back in 2009 playing drug dealer Scott Nielson, the boyfriend of Nurse Cherry Malone. And in 2011 he played Prince Ashton in the Hallmark Channel film A Princess for Christmas.

Tobias Menzies is Frank and Black Jack Randall

Game of Thrones’ Edmere Tully does the double playing both Claire’s husband and his evil ancestor. Menzies is no stranger to historical drama either – you might remember him best as Marcus Junius Brutus in the television series Rome. Oh, and he popped up in Casino Royale too.

And there’s also a vastly talented supporting cast including Graham McTavish, Duncan Lacroix, Grant O’Rourke, Stephen Walters, Bill Paterson, Gary Lewis, Lotte Verbeek , Laura Donnelly and Douglas Henshall.

Will there be another series?

Yes, indeed. Outlander has already been commissioned for a second series, based on Gabaldon’s second book Dragonfly in Amber.

And there are eight books in total, so the show could be around for quite a while.

Best to catch up on series one now then, eh?

Will I ever be able to get that hauntingly beautiful theme tune out of my head?

No. Never.

All together now…

Outlander Series One is available now on Sony Pictures

Outlander series one starts on More4 on Thursday 29th June at 9pm; series one and two are available now on Amazon