The publication reported that Netflix and Red have not yet attached a writer or cast to the project, which will follow stay-at-home mum Megan, photographer Ray and detective Broome – all of whom are dissatisfied with their lives and hiding dark secrets.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Netflix has previously worked with Red on Coben's Safe in 2018 and 2016's The Five, which also aired on Sky in the UK.

In August 2018, American author Coben signed a five-year deal with Netflix to develop 14 of his novels into series and films for the platform, the latest project being Polish series The Woods which premieres on 12th June.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix and Red Production Company for comment.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.