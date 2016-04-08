Executive producer Nicola Shindler said she could imagine the series expanding if and when it returns to BBC1.

"Everyone would love it to come back more regularly and everyone would love more episodes," Shindler said in an interview with Newsweek. "We'd probably go up to eight," she added.

The expanded series would be a first for the drama, which so far has had only six episodes each series: "It’s about whether the story can stretch that far without being manipulated. And whether it’s what Sarah [Lancashire] wants to do as well, it’s a really tough shoot for Sarah,” Shindler, who founded Happy Valley producers RED Productions, added.

Shindler explained that everyone, including star Sarah Lancashire, were committed to another series, but they were all ready to wait for creator Wainwright.

"It depends on the stories from Sally," she said, "when she's ready to write it, and we won't move forward with it until she's [ready]."