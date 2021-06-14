The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski says season 4 finale is “the most satisfying” one yet

It’s been a long way for fans of The Handmaid’s Tale this side of the Atlantic, but the dystopian drama is finally coming to its UK home of Channel 4 on 20th June at 9pm.

Those who have been watching from the US on Hulu, however, are nearing the fourth season finale – which star Yvonne Strahovski has teased will be “the most satisfying” one yet. Considering how tense, shocking and downright disturbing the last three have been, that’s quite a change of pace. Mild spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale season four.

During a chat with EW, Strahovski – who plays Wife Serena Joy Waterford on the series – said that when she read the finale, her “jaw was on the floor”.

She added: “I’m genuinely excited about what everyone’s going to think about it, because for me personally, it’s the most satisfying season finale that Handmaid’s has had to date, so it’s just exciting. I can’t help but smile when people ask me about it, because I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Strahovski also added that she wouldn’t trust her character “as far as I could throw her,” echoing a sentiment shared by most viewers.

She said: “I think for the first few seasons people were kind of trusting that perhaps she could turn a corner and she could change, but I think what was really important for me to explore this season was kind of the freedom in which she allows herself to kind of really be more strategic in how she wants her future to evolve.”

Following the first season, which was based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale has taken Gilead beyond Atwood’s original storyline – though the themes of misogyny and religious fanaticism are still very much present and have continued into the new season.

You can read our spoiler-free The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 review here for a hint of what’s to come.