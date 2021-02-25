The Handmaid’s Tale releases new trailer and confirms air date

Series five of Elisabeth Moss’ gut-wrenching drama, The Handmaid’s Tale has already been confirmed, but we’re still impatiently waiting to watch series four.

The good news is that US streaming service Hulu has now confirmed an air date for the new episodes, and has dropped an updated trailer to tease what’s coming.

We now know that season four will drop in America on 28th April and although Channel 4 hasn’t confirmed how quickly it will be able to show the series in the UK, we’re hopeful that British viewers will be able to catch up soon after.

In the meantime, Hulu has released an action-packed trailer, revealing that the fourth series will see June fighting back against Gilead.

Series three ended with her helping a plane full of children escape the oppressive regime, and this trailer hints that was just the start of a new chapter for June. We hear news of the resistance on the radio, see June in a yellow hoodie rather than her red Handmaid dress and at the very end she states, “My name is June Osborne and I am a citizen of the United States”. Could that suggest that she has finally made it to Canada, and back to freedom?

You can watch the trailer here:

With the words “Let Freedom Reign” throbbing on the screen, this series looks set to show June at her most powerful, and we’re hoping she may finally be reunited with her husband Luke. Or will she choose to stay with Nick? And what will become of Serena and Fred?

With so many questions to answer, we’re counting down the days till the new episodes arrive. Praise be.

