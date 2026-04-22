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From Half Man to Louis Theroux's Manosphere, is TV's tackling of toxic masculinity only further alienating our young men?
The crisis in masculinity makes compelling TV, but it's good to be reminded that not all young men are behaving badly.
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Published: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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