Griselda soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix drama
The new series features songs from Donna Summer to Boney M.
Oftentimes, the tensest of dramas can come with a surprising soundtrack full of unexpected hits and toe-tapping songs that are interspersed in scenes that you wouldn't have initially expected.
That is definitely the case in Netflix's Griselda, which tells the story of ruthless cartel leader Griselda Blanco.
The series is set against a soundtrack dotted with well-known tunes from the time period of the '70s and '80s, but also features plenty of disco hits, as well as Latin and Caribbean music.
Speaking about the soundtrack for the series, which stars Sofía Vergara (Modern Family) as the drug queenpin, creator and executive producer Eric Newman said: "There’s such a wealth of great music from this period, and to be period accurate in this case was pretty easy, because a lot of these songs are incredibly well-known."
He added: "The music in Griselda is very much of a time and place that people feel like they know, whether it’s from Miami Vice, or from Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, or more recently from Cocaine Cowboys. I’m really pleased with our score and soundtrack."
Read on to find out more about the songs featured throughout the series.
Griselda on Netflix soundtrack – Every song featured
Griselda episode 1 songs
- I'm Going Home - Bob Patterson
- Maria Isabel - Afrosound
- Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
- Liza... Liza - Elias Rahbani and His Orchestra
- Charanga Pa'Gozar - Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes
- Oye No Me Beses - Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes
- Sueltame, Vieja - Los Guaracheros De Oriente
- Mirando Al Mar - Jorge Sepulveda
- Soy Una Nube - Elia y Elizabeth
- El Aguardientoski - Los Graduados
- For Your Love (Edit) - Chilly
Griselda episode 2 songs
- Come and Get It - Ralph Robles
- What We Can Do - Wild Wind
- We're Gonna Get Back Together - Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson
- Air - Ekseption
- Let There Be Drums - Sandy Nelson
- Watermelon Man - Mongo Santamaria & actors
- I'm So Thankful - Eugene Blacknell
- Get a Groove in Order to Move - CJ & Co
- Salut - Joe Dassin
Griselda episode 3 songs
- Gloria (Spanish Version) - Umberto Tozzi
- Yours Truly Love - Shirley Nanette
- One in a Million - The Ovations featuring Louis Williams
- La Cigarra (aka The Cicada) - Climaco Sarmiento y su Orquesta
- Gotta Go Home - Boney M
- Ramona - Pulse
Griselda episode 4 songs
- Mammy Blue - Roger Whittaker
- Invitation to the World - Jimmy Briscoe & the Little Beavers
- La Senorita Lola - Ray & His Court
- Ou La La - Grandpa
- Sacalo Sacalo - Los Kintos
- Lullaby in Ragtime - Harry Nilsson
- Funky On The Bottom - Robert Edwards
Griselda episode 5 songs
- Talking In Your Sleep - The Romantics
- Dolce Vita - Ryan Paris
- Sweet Baby of Mine - Ruth Brown
- Let's Dance - David Bowie
- Dr Beat - Miami Sound Machine
- Hot Camera Shake - Francesco De Masi
- Good Thing - Pearl Dowdell
- Tried and True (Final) - Hit Shack
- Whip It on Me - Deborah Foster
- Summer Fun - DJ Smalls
- Sex Toy - Julie Sims
- Black Trombone - Serge Gainsbourg
- Do You Feel It? - The Joe Cuba Sextet
Griselda episode 6 songs
- Na Na - Coke
- La Zenaida - Armando Hernández
