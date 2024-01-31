The series is set against a soundtrack dotted with well-known tunes from the time period of the '70s and '80s, but also features plenty of disco hits, as well as Latin and Caribbean music.

Speaking about the soundtrack for the series, which stars Sofía Vergara (Modern Family) as the drug queenpin, creator and executive producer Eric Newman said: "There’s such a wealth of great music from this period, and to be period accurate in this case was pretty easy, because a lot of these songs are incredibly well-known."

He added: "The music in Griselda is very much of a time and place that people feel like they know, whether it’s from Miami Vice, or from Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, or more recently from Cocaine Cowboys. I’m really pleased with our score and soundtrack."

More like this

Read on to find out more about the songs featured throughout the series.

Griselda on Netflix soundtrack – Every song featured

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Griselda. Netflix

Griselda episode 1 songs

I'm Going Home - Bob Patterson

- Bob Patterson Maria Isabel - Afrosound

- Afrosound Hot Stuff - Donna Summer

- Donna Summer Liza... Liza - Elias Rahbani and His Orchestra

- Elias Rahbani and His Orchestra Charanga Pa'Gozar - Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes

- Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes Oye No Me Beses - Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes

- Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes Sueltame, Vieja - Los Guaracheros De Oriente

- Los Guaracheros De Oriente Mirando Al Mar - Jorge Sepulveda

- Jorge Sepulveda Soy Una Nube - Elia y Elizabeth

- Elia y Elizabeth El Aguardientoski - Los Graduados

- Los Graduados For Your Love (Edit) - Chilly

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Griselda episode 2 songs

Come and Get It - Ralph Robles

- Ralph Robles What We Can Do - Wild Wind

- Wild Wind We're Gonna Get Back Together - Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson

- Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson Air - Ekseption

- Ekseption Let There Be Drums - Sandy Nelson

- Sandy Nelson Watermelon Man - Mongo Santamaria & actors

- Mongo Santamaria & actors I'm So Thankful - Eugene Blacknell

- Eugene Blacknell Get a Groove in Order to Move - CJ & Co

- CJ & Co Salut - Joe Dassin

Griselda episode 3 songs

Gloria (Spanish Version) - Umberto Tozzi

- Umberto Tozzi Yours Truly Love - Shirley Nanette

- Shirley Nanette One in a Million - The Ovations featuring Louis Williams

- The Ovations featuring Louis Williams La Cigarra (aka The Cicada) - Climaco Sarmiento y su Orquesta

- Climaco Sarmiento y su Orquesta Gotta Go Home - Boney M

- Boney M Ramona - Pulse

Sofía Vergara stars in Griselda. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Griselda episode 4 songs

Mammy Blue - Roger Whittaker

- Roger Whittaker Invitation to the World - Jimmy Briscoe & the Little Beavers

- Jimmy Briscoe & the Little Beavers La Senorita Lola - Ray & His Court

- Ray & His Court Ou La La - Grandpa

- Grandpa Sacalo Sacalo - Los Kintos

- Los Kintos Lullaby in Ragtime - Harry Nilsson

- Harry Nilsson Funky On The Bottom - Robert Edwards

Griselda episode 5 songs

Talking In Your Sleep - The Romantics

- The Romantics Dolce Vita - Ryan Paris

- Ryan Paris Sweet Baby of Mine - Ruth Brown

- Ruth Brown Let's Dance - David Bowie

- David Bowie Dr Beat - Miami Sound Machine

- Miami Sound Machine Hot Camera Shake - Francesco De Masi

- Francesco De Masi Good Thing - Pearl Dowdell

- Pearl Dowdell Tried and True (Final) - Hit Shack

- Hit Shack Whip It on Me - Deborah Foster

- Deborah Foster Summer Fun - DJ Smalls

- DJ Smalls Sex Toy - Julie Sims

- Julie Sims Black Trombone - Serge Gainsbourg

- Serge Gainsbourg Do You Feel It? - The Joe Cuba Sextet

Griselda episode 6 songs

Na Na - Coke

- Coke La Zenaida - Armando Hernández

New on Netflix in January 2024

Griselda is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.