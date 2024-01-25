But only one of her children is alive today. What happened to each of them? Read more to find out everything you need to know about Griselda Blanco's sons.

What happened to Griselda Blanco's sons?

Martin Fajardo as Ozzy, Orlando Pineda as Dixon and Jose Velazquez as Uber in Griselda. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2023

Michael Corleone Blanco, whose name was inspired by The Godfather, is her only surviving child.

He told MailOnline that he had survived seven attempts on his life while living in Colombia, where he joined the family business from the age of nine.

His father was Dario Sepúlveda, Blanco's third husband, who was reportedly killed by men dressed as police in Colombia.

"My mother was no saint," he told The Mirror in 2020. "She had to survive to do her thing. But at the end of the day, she was my mother. I will forever honour and respect her. I love her."

Griselda Blanco was killed in September 2012 by two gun-toting men on a motorbike while she was exiting a butcher's shop in Medellín.

Corleone Blanco was 34 years old at the time and was on house arrest due to being charged with two felony counts of cocaine trafficking and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

"It was a call I had been dreading for years," he said. "I'd spoken to her at two that morning. They said to me, 'Michael, I'm standing over your mother's dead body.'

"Even right now it brings tears to my eyes because I was with my boys when I got that phone call. I was teaching my youngest one how to swim. I said, 'I'm not going to let these kids live the life that I lived.'

"But to get out of that life you have to let certain individuals know there won't be any retributions. It was taken care of in the old country, Colombia."

Corleone Blanco, who is married and has children of his own, has since turned his back on the cartel life, but he did speak about the subject in VH1 reality series Cartel Crew, which ran from 2019-2021.

He has his own lifestyle brand, Pure Blanco, and is writing a book about his mother.

He has also launched a lawsuit against Sofía Vergara, who stars as Griselda, and Netflix.

His estate alleges that it did not authorise the use of his image in the series (via Entertainment Tonight), which Corleone Blanco wants to prevent from being released.

"It is beyond dispute that Griselda Blanco made the ultimate decision for Michael Blanco, her son, to carry out and benefit from her life as it relates to artistic and literary productions based on her story," said the family in a statement.

"Although Michael Blanco is a public figure himself with his own rights to publicity, Mr Blanco continues to honour his mother's executed intent."

It goes on to claim that he was "more than willing to share... nonpublic details of his mother's life with Latin World Entertainment/Netflix if he was to be fairly compensated", but after he was "approached" by those involved, they acted like "he does not exist".

The statement added: "It is disappointing that Latin World Entertainment/Netflix would pretend that it is acceptable to use Michael Blanco's commercial work without his permission."

Netflix has yet to comment.

Blanco had three other sons: Osvaldo, also known as "Ozzy", Dixon and Uber. Their father was document forger Carlos Trujillo, Blanco's first husband.

They were all killed.

We're told in the drama that Dixon was walking to his car when he was targeted, while Ozzy was in a nightclub. Uber was killed during a drug deal in Colombia.

