Grey's Anatomy is continuing its reign as one of the most enduring TV shows of all time with season 23 already in the works.

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Following season 22's finale, we know that Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital is about to see some big changes, and potentially new faces, as the senior staffing team face a reshuffle.

With so much up in the air, it's safe to say there's never a quiet day at the hospital, and it won't be changing any time soon.

Here's everything we know about the series so far...

It's currently unconfirmed when Grey's Anatomy will be back on our screens – but it has maintained a steady, yearly release ever since it first launched.

Typically, new seasons of Grey's start on ABC in the US during the last week of September or the first week of October, and run through to the following May.

There are only two seasons where this hasn't occurred – season 17 back in 2020 (due to Covid pandemic restrictions delaying production), and season 20 which aired in 2024 (caused by a result of the SAG-AFTRA and writers' strikes in Hollywood throughout 2023).

With this in mind, it's highly likely the team will continue this trend into season 23 as well, and we can expect a return towards the later end of this year.

We will report back when we know more.

Kim Raver as Teddy in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

How many episodes will there be in Grey's Anatomy season 23?

According to a Deadline report published in February, season 23 is believed to be accompanied by a budget cut and a slightly reduced episode count.

This is yet to be officially confirmed by ABC or Disney.

Seasons 21 and 22 both had 18 episodes each, but at its height Grey's would have 25 episodes per season.

We will update as more is confirmed.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Who's in the Grey's Anatomy season 23 cast?

Grey's Anatomy has a rotation of doctors and nurses that come in and out of its doors – so it's difficult to say who will definitely be back.

Two regular faces who won't be returning are Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who play Dr Owen Hunt and Dr Teddy Altman, who confirmed in March they would be leaving in the season 22 finale.

However, there are three characters who, to date, have appeared in almost every episode, and so they are expected to make a return in some capacity.

They are:

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

as Dr Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

as Dr Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber

However, Pompeo's role has been scaled back over time from a lead to a recurring role, although she continues to provide every episode's voiceover.

James Pickens Jr, Chandra Wilson and Ellen Pompeo as Drs Richard Weber, Miranda Bailey and Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy. ABC

Other key long-running cast members reportedly have another year on their contracts, making them almost a cert to return.

These are:

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

as Dr Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

as Dr Jo Wilson Jason George as Dr Ben Warren

as Dr Ben Warren Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus "Link" Lincoln

Newer additions who are also believed to be returning are:

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

as Dr Winston Ndugu Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffith

as Dr Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr as Dr Benson "Blue" Kwan

as Dr Benson "Blue" Kwan Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin

as Dr Jules Millin Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams

as Dr Lucas Adams Trevor Jackson as Dr Wes Bryant

Is there a trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 23?

There isn't yet a trailer for the forthcoming season of Grey's Anatomy, but we'll be updating this page once it is eventually released. For now, delve back into the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with the trailer for season 22.

Grey's Anatomy is available to stream on Disney+. You can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

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