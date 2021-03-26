Grey’s Anatomy is bringing back another old face and fans are delighted

Grey’s Anatomy has revealed that another former character is making a guest appearance on the series, and fans can’t wait.

In the latest season, lead star Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been battling with COVID-19. Unconscious and on a ventilator, she’s been visiting an imaginary beach (a sort of space between life and death).

The beach dream sequence has meant that plenty of old Grey’s Anatomy fan favourites have been able to visit Meredith from beyond the grave. Past characters to make a surprise appearance on the beach have included her late husband “McDreamy” Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and her former roommate George (T.R. Knight).

And in the upcoming episode, another beloved character will join Meredith – and potentially help her make a choice about whether or not to leave the beach, and return to the land of the living.

In a preview for season 17 episode 10, we see none other than Meredith’s half-sister Lexie Grey (played by Chyler Leigh), who died in a plane crash in the season eight finale.

In the promo, we see someone out of shot hand Meredith a towel, before she turns and realises that it’s her sister, Lexie.

Reunited, the pair wade in the shallows before sitting and looking out over the water. “I like it here,” Meredith says, to which Lexie replies: “Are you gonna stay?”

To say that fans have reacted positively to the news of Lexie’s return might be understating things a little…

Series star Chandra Wilson spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, revealing that filming a medical series during a pandemic hasn’t been that different: “We are a show where PPE is built into [it]”

However, there have been some changes on set to protect the cast and crew: “The crew is masked and shielded and maintaining social distancing, so that makes the environment a little different. There’s not as many people on set at the same time, so it may take longer to get the work done, but the number one priority is the safety and well being of everyone and, by extension, everyone’s families as well.”

